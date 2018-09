PORT SHELDON, Mich. — Police say two people from Fennville were injured after a jet ski crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. as the two women entered the channel in Port Sheldon Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old woman lost control in the waves before striking the north pierhead. She was flown to a West Michigan hospital in critical condition. Her 25-year-old passenger was also injured, listed in serious but stable condition.