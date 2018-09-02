× Wets Michigan High Schools partner to increase pet adoptions

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Two West Michigan high schools are coming together to support a great cause.

The Grandville Bulldogs and the Jenison Wildcats are raising awareness for animal adoption.

On Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grandville High School, the two schools will go head to head in a swim and dive meet.

Each event will be sponsored by a cat or dog looking to be adopted.

All proceeds raised will benefit the Bissell Pet Foundation and the Kent County Animal Shelter.