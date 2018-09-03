5 flamingo chicks born in recent weeks at Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Flamingo families are growing at the Detroit Zoo.

Zoo officials say five flamingo chicks have hatched in recent weeks. They’re being guarded by their parents in the African bird habitat, not far from great apes.

The zoo’s chief life sciences officer, Scott Carter, says it’s a wonderful opportunity for visitors to see chicks getting plenty of attention from their parents. He says they’ll grow into tall, pink flamingos.

The zoo in Royal Oak now has 59 greater flamingos and 21 Chilean flamingos.

The Chilean flamingo is listed by the International Union for Conservation as “near threatened.” The greater flamingo is listed as “least concern.”