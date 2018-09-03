Being prepared for severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- September is National Emergency Preparedness Month and with the wicked weather Michigan has been hit with recently, it goes to show that it's always a good idea to be prepared. Having a plan in place can save precious seconds when they count.

The tornado that touched down near Hickory Corners caused damage but thankfully no serious injuries. A stark reminder to be ready if this or something worse comes calling.

“As soon as you hear those tornado sirens, go to the basement, but if you don’t have a basement, go to the inner most part of your house whether that’s a bathroom or a closet," says Kent County emergency preparedness coordinator Karla Black.

Knowing where to seek shelter is just part of the right plan, having a weather radio is another.

Tornadoes are one of those things you really need to have a weather radio for. It can let you know what weather is coming, where it’s coming from and how long you have.” Says Black.

Flooding is another big concern to be ready for.

“If water is really coming up to your door you really need to get out and get out quickly. If you see water on a roadway, turn around down’t drown. It takes very little water to sweep away your car," says Black.

Make sure to have an evacuation plan before a flooding situation arrives.