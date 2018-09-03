Break-in suspect assaulted homeowner, then got glass of milk, police say

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Monday after a bizarre string of events during a break-in at a home in Branch County.

Police were called to the Ovid Township home at about 6:36 a.m. when a 59-year-old man called 911 and reported suspicious activity outside. While he was on the phone, authorities say the suspect broke the glass on the his patio door, entered the home and assaulted him.

Michigan State Police say in a release that the suspect then went to the kitchen and got a glass of milk before threatening the resident with a knife. He also allegedly tried to steal the man’s car during the incident.

Police say that when they arrived at the home, the suspect fled the area. He was later located and arrested after being tracked by a police dog, according to a release.

He faces charges of home invasion, felonious assault, malicious destruction to a building and attempted car theft. He was on parole from St. Joseph County at the time of the break in, police said. His name will be released when he formally arraigned.