× Clean-up continues after weekend tornadoes

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Clean up continues for multiple communities across West Michigan, as powerful storms tore through the area on Saturday. As of Monday, there are three confirmed tornadoes across the state. Two of those were in West Michigan.

The first happened in Barry County, not far from the Hickory Corners area just after 7 p.m. That tornado measured as an EF-0, according to the National Weather Service.

The second tornado, near Morley in Mecosta County, touched down just before 8 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service is still determining an EF rating for that tornado.

No injuries are being reported following the storms, but for some, housing and recovery are a priority right now.

In once case in Mecosta County, a double-wide mobile home secured by steel cable was destroyed. However, despite the destruction, homeowners FOX 17 spoke with say they are trying to stay positive.

Larry Mero lost his home in the tornado. Most of his belongings are now scattered across his neighbor’s yard. Mero’s neighbors say they lost around 100 trees in the storm, and are very thankful for all those who have stopped by to help them clean up.

“We have a very tight community here and that showed that they were helping us. I’m not sure they realized how much it meant to us,” homeowner Linda Kraz said.