Dog sets new world record for dock diving

Fenton, MI (WNEM) — A Mid-Michigan dog flew through the air to set a new world record for dock diving.

The dog, named Slingshot, competed this weekend at the North American Diving Dogs Qualifier in Ohio. The three-and-a-half-year-old Whippet is owned by Rachael Brinkman.

The Fenton resident said Slingshot set several world records this weekend, the latest and best world mark being 35 feet, 3 inches.

The record he broke was previously held for 60 years.

Brinkman said she was amazed Slingshot seemed to get better with every jump.

“He’s finally fully matured and filled out, he’s really in the best shape of his life. A big part of it is that and the other part is that we train and condition him regularly for this so he just keeps getting better,” she said over the phone with TV5.

Slingshot will not compete in the World Finals in Florida in December.

