GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids will offer free admission on Labor Day as a part of West Michigan Labor Day Fest.

The day will kick off with a 10 a.m. walk at Ah-Nab-Awen with Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. there will be carnival rides, games, food, car show and live music outside the Ford Museum.

All ages are welcome.