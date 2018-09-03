Hope College locked down due armed assault near Holland campus

HOLLAND, Mich. — On Sunday just before 7 p.m. Hope College in Holland sent out an advisory to students asking them to shelter in place due to a violent crime near campus.

HOPE ALERT:A suspect in a violent crime is presumed to be near campus. Take shelter until an all clear is given. — Hope College (@HopeCollege) September 3, 2018

The advisory lasted about an hour before college officials lifted it and reported that no students or faculty were injured.

The college decided to issue the advisory after they were informed of an assault with a weapon at 16th Street and College Avenue near the campus.

No students were involved with that assault, according to a tweet from Hope College.

The suspect in that incident is not in custody.