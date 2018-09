KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers are being urged to obey all traffic barricades as some streets are closed due to flooding.

Waters may continue to continue to rise and officials warn that additional flooding is possible and the evening goes on.

Streets closed include:

Crosstown – Park to Rose

Dutton – Jasper to Portage

Reed Ct – Stockbridge to Reed

Stockbridge – Portage to Burdick