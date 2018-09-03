Looking too cool for school — GR event offers free haircuts, school supplies for students

Posted 8:51 AM, September 3, 2018, by , Updated at 08:53AM, September 3, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Endless Opportunities is helping kids feel their best for back to school by offering free haircuts students kindergarten through twelfth grade.

8th Annual Back to School Celebration will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday at The Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids located at 126 Madison Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Students will also be able to receive free school supplies and will be able to meet with mentors from Endless Opportunities.

There will be volunteers on site hosting a variety of activities and a workshops so that students can learn what it takes to succeed.

Since the event is free, organizers said that they are always looking for donations so that they are able to provide these services to those in need.

