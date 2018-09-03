1 dead, 1 in custody after suspected drunk driving crash in Van Buren Co.

Posted 12:09 PM, September 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:27PM, September 3, 2018

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a woman died and a man is in custody after a drunk driving crash Sunday night in Waverly Township.

The one-vehicle crash was reported at about 10:28 p.m. at the intersection of 28th Avenue and 44th Street.  The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle left the road and crashed into a ditch.

A 21-year-old Indiana woman was trapped in the vehicle after the crash and had to be extricated by emergency responders.  She was airlifted to a hospital and later died, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.  Her name was not released.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Detroit man, was taken into custody and faces a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death, officials said. His name will be released after he is formally arraigned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s