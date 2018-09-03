Police: ATM, cigarettes taken in gas station break-in

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a gas station break-in that happened early Monday morning in St. Joseph County.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. at 11028 US-12 in Mottville Township. Michigan State Police say in a release that suspects broke the glass on the gas station’s front door and then removed an ATM as well as several cartons of cigarettes.

No other information about the break-in was provided. FOX 17 has reached out to police for more details about this incident and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the state police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.