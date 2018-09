Red Cross to distribute emergency supplies to counties affected by storms

MICHIGAN — After storms and reported tornados swept through parts of West Michigan on August 28, the American Red Cross decided to help distribute supplies to those in need.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m. Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles will dispatch to different areas:

Roscommon County Denton Township Time: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Markey Township Time: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Mecosta County Green Township Time: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Deerfield Township Time: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Mecosta Township Time: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Lake County Yates Township Time: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Webber Township Time: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Pleasant Plains Township Time: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.



The emergency supplies will include rakes, shovels, lawn bags, work gloves, tarps, bleach, mops and sponges.