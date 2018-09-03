Trump escalates attacks on his attorney general

Posted 3:27 PM, September 3, 2018, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He’s suggesting the Department of Justice put Republicans jeopardy ahead of midterms with recent indictments of two GOP congressmen.

Trump tweeted Monday that “investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.” He added, “Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time.”

The two first Republicans to endorse Trump in the Republican presidential primaries were indicted on separate charges — Rep. Duncan Hunter of California for spending campaign funds for personal expenses and Rep. Chris Collins of New York on insider trading.

Trump did not address the charges, just the politics. The White House did not immediately react.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s