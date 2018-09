Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The West Michigan Whitecaps fought hard on Monday afternoon for the final spot in the Midwest League Eastern Division playoffs with a 3-2 win over the Fort Wayne Tincaps in 10 innings.

The Whitecaps walk-off winner came from infielder, Anthony Pereira, who came in the game after first baseman Jordan Pearce was ejected for arguing strikes in the 2nd inning.

The Whitecaps begin the first round of the playoffs in a best-of-three series against the Great Lake Loons Wednesday night from Fifth Third Ballpark.