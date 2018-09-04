For more, visit the Grand Rapids Children's Museum website.
Birthday Block Party at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
-
Grand Rapids Art Museum now open free for low-income families
-
Downtown Grand Rapids tunnel getting makeover
-
Grand Rapids Art Museum encouraging arts for all
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 14
-
Fall exhibits at the Grand Rapids Public Museum
-
-
Photos: Former NICU patients reunite with nurses who cared for them
-
Imagination and innovation run wild at Grand Rapids Mini Maker Faire Aug. 18 & 19
-
Smart Shopper: Give your wallet a break with these free kids events
-
Two new exhibits opening at the GRPM this fall
-
Helen DeVos Congenital Heart Center receives national recognition
-
-
President & First Lady honored on Gerald Ford’s 105th birthday
-
Special Planetarium Evening at GRPM
-
Police: No charges in case of man accused of urinating on child; case fabricated