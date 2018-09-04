CityFest West Michigan spreading family-friendly fun Sept. 8 & 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for some good music and a good message, CityFest is making it's way to Ah-Nab-Awen Park this weekend.

The two-day, outdoor festival will feature award-winning artists like Lecrae, Toby Mac, Mandesa, and many more big-name Christian artists. However, organizers describe the event as more than a music festival; it's an opportunity for the people of West Michigan to hear a powerful message of hope and learn about Jesus.

Special speakers Luis and Andrew Palau, will also share messages of Christianity and Christ each night of the festival.

In addition to music and guest speakers, there will also be an activity zone and action sports where kids can play on inflatables, do crafts, and play outdoor sports.

CityFest West Michigan is happening September 8 and 9 starting at 4 p.m. each day.

The event is completely free and open to the public.

For a complete concert lineup, visit cityfestwestmichigan.org.