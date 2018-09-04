Couple found dead in SE Kent County home

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating the death of a married couple in southeastern Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the bodies of a man and a woman in their 60s were found in the 9000 block of Jordan River Dr. SE. Their deaths are being investigated as suspicious.

According to a release, officials responded to the home at about 11 a.m. after a family member contacted police and asked them to check on the couple’s well-being. Sgt. Joel Roon tells FOX 17 that deputies found the couple after obtaining a search warrant to enter the home.

The names of the man and the woman were not released.

This is a developing story