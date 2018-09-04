× Customers come forward to help laundromat employee after stroke

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Customers of a westside laundromat are helping an employee after she helped them for the last 20 years.

Lori Blumke is the assistant manager of the Superwash on Bridge Street in Grand Rapids. She’s been there for the last 20 years.

But recently, Lori had a stroke and her wife Michele has also been unable to work recently after having surgery earlier this summer.

One customer, Ruddy Bocyock, who says he was helped by Lori when he didn’t use to get out of the house much, is trying to help. He says Lori would encourage him just to drop by the Superwash to chat.

Ruddy has set up a GoFundMe to help the couple with medical expenses. Click here to contribute.