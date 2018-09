× Driver hospitalized after tree falls on car

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver was hospitalized after a tree fell on their car late Monday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Hemlock Lake Road near Taylor Drive in Cass County.

Deputies say the driver, a 56 year old man, was taken to a hospital but no word on the extent of his injuries.

It is not clear what caused the tree to fall.