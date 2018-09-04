Live – Judge Kavanaugh Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing Begins

Enjoy the great outdoors on Youth Day, Sept. 8

Families are invited to enjoy the great outdoors to take part in activities like archery, fishing, and so much more at Youth Day on Saturday, September 8.

Hosted by Sportsmen for Youth, their goal is to get young people to learn the skills needed to enjoy these outdoor activities so they can pass down them down to future generations.

Click here for a complete event schedule and map.

Youth Day will take place at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit sportsmenforyouth.com.

