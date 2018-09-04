Live – Judge Kavanaugh Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing Begins

Explore Wealthy St. at the 45th annual Eastown Streetfair, Sept. 8

Get ready to see Wealthy Street filled with food, drinks, yard games, sales, live music, and so much more at the 45th annual Eastown Streetfair on Saturday.

Along with food, a beer tent, and other activities, there will also be live music. Live music will feature artists like Mustard Plug, Cabildo, JROB with Bedrock, PotatoeBabies, and so many more.

The outdoor festival will take place along Wealthy Street between Giddings Avenue and Lake Drive.

The Eastown Streetfair will be happening from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information and to look at a complete schedule of events, visit eastown.org.

