Girl injured when hit by riding lawnmower

Posted 1:35 PM, September 4, 2018, by

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 4-year-old Muskegon girl suffered a serious leg injury when he father backed over her with a lawnmower on Sunday.

The Mason County Sheriff tells FOX 17 the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday where the family owns property on Porter Road in Logan Township.  Witnesses told deputies that the girl ended up behind the riding mower and her father didn’t see her when backed up.

The girl was taken to the hospital in Muskegon with a serious lower injury to her left leg.

The sheriff says that drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s