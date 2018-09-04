Girl injured when hit by riding lawnmower

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 4-year-old Muskegon girl suffered a serious leg injury when he father backed over her with a lawnmower on Sunday.

The Mason County Sheriff tells FOX 17 the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday where the family owns property on Porter Road in Logan Township. Witnesses told deputies that the girl ended up behind the riding mower and her father didn’t see her when backed up.

The girl was taken to the hospital in Muskegon with a serious lower injury to her left leg.

The sheriff says that drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the accident.