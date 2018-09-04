Grand Haven Uber driver issues warning after harrowing ride caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- An Uber driver near the lakeshore is warning others about a problem passenger who harassed her over the weekend.

The incident was caught on Cindi Chute's dash camera. She says she got it for her safety, but now calls it her saving grace.

The ride happened just after midnight Sunday, going from routine trip to something Chute wishes had never happened.

"I've been all over the place and never had an incident like this," Chute said.

Chute said everything seemed fine when she first picked up the apparently intoxicated man near downtown Grand Haven.

"It was all good and we were having a good friendly conversation, having fun," she said.

She calls getting intoxicated passengers home safely part of her job, but says what happened next isn't.

"I got to his destination to drop him off is when he made... he asked me for sexual favors," she said. "I said 'I'm married' and he said basically 'eff you' to me."

Then, in the video, the man touches Chute's cheek as he's trying to get out of the car and asks for a kiss and hug. After he was gone, Chute immediately called her husband.

"I had a problem rider... He almost wouldn't get out of my car" Chute says in the video.

Chute just wants other drivers to be aware of who is in their cars.

"For your safety, please have a dash cam in your car, this is my only saving grace," she said. "I'm coming forward so that other Uber drivers and other people in our community are aware of this person and watch out for him."

Chute says she also filed a police report, but has decided not to press charges.

An Uber spokesperson released the following statement Tuesday: