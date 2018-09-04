Man, 32, dead in Muskegon stabbing

Posted 8:29 PM, September 4, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday after a stabbing in Muskegon.

Police responded to a home the 900 block of E. Dale Avenue at about 4:35 a.m. and found the man with stab wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Muskegon Police say the stabbing happened in an apparent domestic dispute. A 40-year-old woman was also at the home and is considered a person of interest in the case.  She has not been taken into custody, according to police.

The stabbing remains under investigation. The man’s name was not released.

