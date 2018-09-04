× Medical chopper responds to crash near Barry/Eaton county line

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Barry County has dispatched a medical chopper to the scene of a pin-in accident near the Eaton County line.

The location is in the area of M-43 and Saddlebag Lake Road, near Brown Road. The Barry County Dispatch Authority confirmed police, ambulance and an Aero-Med helicopter were dispatched to the scene, shortly after the crash occurred, around 7:57 p.m. Tuesday.

One vehicle rolled over, but unconfirmed was a report that a second vehicle had been rear-ended.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries, or status of extrication efforts involving the pin-in.

Along with police, members of the Sunfield and Woodland township fire departments responded to the crash, and the intersection of Saddlebag Lake Road and Brown Road was blocked off to traffic while crews responded.

There’s no indication yet from authorities on what caused the crash or who was involved.