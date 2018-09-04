Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A lot of celebrations took place across the country and here in West Michigan for Labor Day.

In Muskegon, more than 50 groups marched in the annual Labor Day parade on Monday. The event showcased local unions and supporters, and ended with even more fun and food at Hackley Park.

West Michigan United Labor hosts the event every year to celebrate workers in America, their accomplishments, and the safeguards unions have earned for employees nationwide.

2. In Grand Rapids, there were several Labor Day festivities.

There was a community bridge walk that started at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. Afterward, the park also hosted live music, bounce houses, and carnival rides for the kids.

Those who came out said it was a great way to raise awareness about unions, the American worker, and the importance of skilled trades.

The Ford Museum also waived admission fees during Monday's celebrations.

3. The West Michigan Whitecaps are celebrating after the team qualified for the playoffs on Monday.

They defeated the Fort Wayne Tincaps 3-2 in a 10-inning do-or-die game to keep their season alive. It was high drama as the Whitecaps fell behind 2-1 in the top of the 10th inning before pulling off a two-run rally in the bottom half of the frame.

The Caps will face the Great Lake Loons in the best of three first round starting Wednesday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

4. Forget about those loons, because it's flamingos stealing the headlines today!

In just the last few weeks, the Detroit Zoo welcomed five flamingo chicks! Zoo keepers say they hatched in an incubator, but have already been given back to their parents who are now taking care of them.

The zoo, located in Royal Oak, has two species of the bird: the Greater Flamingo, and the Chilean Flamingo.

Chilean chicks will stay gray for about 10 weeks before turning pink, while the greater flamingos don't change colors until they're about 2-years-old.

5. Summer isn't officially over yet, but according to new data now is the time to make your holiday travel plans.

The study shows September may be the best time to find cheap flights for Thanksgiving, and Google's travel team found regardless of the destination, airfares are likely to go up 75 days before departure, and are expected to keep rising the closer it gets to the holiday.

However not all experts agree; travel website "Hipmunk" says the first week of October is optimal for booking Thanksgiving flights because they have the smallest crowds and shortest lines.