Pet Adoption Tuesday — Mindy is searching for her furever home
-
Dumped pit bull dies from physical, sexual abuse just two weeks after adoption
-
Wets Michigan High Schools partner to increase pet adoptions
-
Husband shoots suspected robber in the head after finding wife held at gunpoint
-
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Gem
-
Woman finds kidney donor after mom puts ad on truck
-
-
5-pound pet dog dies saving North Carolina family from bear that entered home
-
29-pound cat – dubbed ‘Chubbs’ – rescued from busy California street
-
Construction workers make 6-year-old boy’s dream come true
-
Friday’s Friend: Peggy Sue
-
Finding Le-Asia her Forever Home
-
-
Authorities: Iowa student killed by Mexican in US illegally
-
‘Facts of Life’ star Charlotte Rae dies at 92
-
English bulldog Zsa Zsa wins World’s Ugliest Dog contest amid ‘shower of slobber’