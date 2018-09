Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pop Scholars is celebrating a pretty big birthday this year. The group is turning 10, and they're getting ready for their first show of the season on September 14.

Andy, one of the members of Pop Scholars, talks about what people can expect for their 10th year of shows.

They'll be doing shows once a month at Wealthy Theatre, with shows starting at 8 p.m.

For more information on show dates, or hire them for an event, visit popscholars.com.