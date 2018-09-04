Red Cross continues efforts to help those affected by storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American Red Cross is continuing their efforts to help those affected by the multiple storms that swept through Southwest Michigan over the past weeks.

Crews are still passing out emergency supplies and helping residents get back on their feet.

On Tuesday the American Red Cross will be in Lake County from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. distributing supplies and providing caseworkers for those in need.

The Baldwin area shelter for those displaced will be at the Baldwin Village Office Fire Department located at 620 Washington Avenue.

The Emergency Response vehicles will also be patrolling the affected neighborhoods.

Those looking to help residents affected by the storms can donate to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief fund by visiting their website, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.