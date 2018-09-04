Study: Detroit is one of the worst cities to raise a family in

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit is one of the worst cities to raise a family in, according to a new study by WalletHub.

The study looked at different categories such as playgrounds per square root of the population, violent crimes, median family incomes, the amount of families receiving food stamps and share of families living in poverty to determine the ranking.

Detroit was ranked second to last just ahead of Newark, New Jersey.

Detroit, according to the study, has the highest percentage of families living in poverty nationwide and is the second highest city for divorce.

The top cities for families to live in are Overland Park, Kansas, Irvine, California and Fremont, California.