PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist and his passenger are expected to be okay after a tree fell in their path while they were traveling on M-40 Highway near Teasdale Lake Street in Porter Township.

Ronnie Lee Hass, 57, and Eskalene Kay Hass, 53, reported that the large tree fell in front of them and branches landed on them causing non-life threatening injuries.

Ronnie and Eskalene were both wearing helmets and police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.