Trial starts for mother accused of killing infant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A trial started Tuesday for a mother charged with abuse and the murder of her own baby. The alleged crimes took place in July 2017.

In his opening statements, Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker said Lovily Johnson left her baby unattended for 32 hours in his car seat while inside her Wyoming residence.

Becker said Noah Johnson's body decomposed in that time while his mother admittedly smoked pot with friends. However, her attorney suggested the 6-month-old could've died the first night and that he could've died from anything.

The first witness to take the stand, an ER doctor from Helen Devos Children’s Hospital, showed jurors several photos of Noah’s decomposing body.

A woman Johnson claimed was babysitting Noah at the time of his death also testified.

Harry Woods, a father figure to Johnson, told jurors how she called him for a ride to the hospital. On the way there, he learned the baby wasn't breathing and asked her why she didn't call the ambulance.

The day ended with jurors watching more than an hour of an interrogation video of Johnson being grilled by investigators. The prosecution is expected to rest its case tomorrow, and that will be followed by closing arguments.