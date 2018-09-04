Weekend tornado in Mecosta Co. was EF-1: NWS

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The National Weather Service says a tornado that hit Mecosta County over the weekend has been classified as an EF-1 with winds estimated at 100 mph.

The tornado touched down just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS said Monday that the tornado had a path length of about .75 miles and a width of about 100 yards. The most intense damage happened southeast of Morley in the area of Washington Road and 137th Avenue.

A double-wide mobile home secured by steel cable was destroyed during the tornado. No injuries were reported.

The NWS previously confirmed another tornado in West Michigan over the weekend. An EF-0 tornado with winds between 75-80 mph hit Barry County at 7:08 p.m. Saturday.