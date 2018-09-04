Popular Muskegon hot dog eatery closing soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- A popular Muskegon eatery know for their hot dogs will be closing up shop by the end of September.

Located on Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon 'Max-n-Marley's Dog House' just got through its busy season and despite increased popularity each year the owner says he's ready for more time with family.

"It makes me a little sad, but yeah I like to think that we were able to serve the community," said owner Kyle Buris. "It's been a great run and I'm glad we could do it. We just feel that it's time, it doesn't have to be but I feel like it's time we step aside."

'Max-n-Marley's Dog House' opened in the summer of 2009 and has been serving up creative hot dogs for almost 10 years.

The wide range of choices has been bringing in customers craving that unique tasting dog.

"The dogs are great. I love their chili dogs, they are extremely great," says customer Douglas Scott.

A sign recently posted on the front door broke the news about the closing. Buris says he's been leasing the building and had the option to buy it but decided it's time to retire from the hot dog business.

Loyal customers will be saddened when the eatery closes for good.

"We're really grateful for the 10 years they've given us. They've become a part of our community and we're going to miss them," says Melissa Brown.

Hot dogs have been a part of Buris' life for many years and leaving it behind won't be easy.

"I'm going to miss it. And that last turn of the key when we lock up for good, it's going to be difficult. It's going to be difficult," says Buris.

Buris says he's looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren.