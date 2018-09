Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A woman has been rescued from the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids.

The woman was spotted floating in the river at about Bridge Street. She was pulled from the river near the Gillette Bridge near Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

Video from the FOX 17 tower camera showed the woman talking with police.

