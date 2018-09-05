× Advia Credit Union held up in Parchment area of Kalamazoo Twp.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Police Department has released a surveillance image of a credit-union robbery that occurred Wednesday in the Parchment area of the township.

Police say a suspect walked into the Advia Credit Union, 550 S. Riverview Drive, and handed the teller a note “requesting money”. After being questioned by the teller, the thief took off running. He was last scene heading east across Riverview Drive.

The suspect is described as African-American, about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds. Police say he had a short beard and mustache.

No injuries were reported.