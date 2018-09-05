Arts and technology center opens west side facility

School Closings Due to Heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A non-profit working to help in teaching arts and technology has officially opened its new home on the west side of Grand Rapids.

The West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology celebrated the opening of their 22,000 square foot space at 614 First Street NW Wednesday.  The building is almost twice the size of their original location which was at 98 East Fulton.

The new center features more studio and collaborative spaces, a recording booth for music and video production, a dark room for photography, a ceramics studio and other studios for fiber arts, illustration and creative computing. The center also has four classrooms and a pharmacy lab for workforce development training.  It also has a town hall and cafe area, and a gallery to display finished projects and host speakers and performers.

 

 

