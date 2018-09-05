Ascend Sports Club & Night Bar opens at Soaring Eagle (plus a list of events)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pixar Weekend will be on September 7 and 8, where kids will be able to make crafts that go along with their favorite movies including "Toy Story" and "Cars." Of course, Movie Time includes a couple of other favorites like "Inside Out" and "Finding Nemo."

The following weekend will be Gnomes and Trolls Weekend. Kids can make troll magnets and watch "Trolls" during Movie Time.

Love science? Then Science Weekend is for you! Activities include making plastic cup instruments, catapults, and there will even be a paper airplane competition. On Friday night, watch "Meet the Robinsons" and on Saturday night watch "Flubber."

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort's Sports Bar and Night Club, Ascend, just had some major upgrades and is now officially open! It offers dining, sports and live performances. There's a new video wall, bar, and slot machines, plus dramatic LED lighting. Also, the poker room features new tables and chairs for players, plus USB ports for charging cell phones.

Just announced, Queen Latifah is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on Friday, November 2. She's a critically acclaimed TV and film actress, musician, label president, author and entrepreneur. She's won numerous awards for her various roles and can currently be seen in Lee Daniels' Fox series, "Star." Tickets are now on sale and start at $49.

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is celebrating all things bourbon and bacon. The event will be on September 29 at the Entertainment Hall. There will be two sessions: one during the day and one in the evening. People can sample food and spirits from all over Michigan, while watching entertainment from Walker McGuire, Eric Paslay, Stone Clover and Cheap Trick. General admission is $75, but to look at all packages, click here.

Coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on October 4 is Rascal Flatts! Since their inception a decade ago in 1999, they've had 11 number one singles and 20 top tens. In 2009, Flatts broke Alabama's streak of ACM Vocal Group of the Year wins when they took home the trophy for the 7th consecutive time. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 25 at 9 a.m.

Little River Band and Air Supply are coming to Mount Pleasant on October 14. The band had huge hits in the 70's and 80's including "Cool Change", "The Night Owls", and "Take It Easy on Me", just to name a few. Late in 2016 the group released a CD consisting of nine re-recorded hits along with two new songs.

Air Supply also takes the stage that night. They're an Australian soft rock duo, consisting of singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock. Some of their hits include "All Out of Love" and "Even the Nights are Better.

Tickets are also on sale for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Night Ranger for October 19. Known for her rock and roll vibe with singles that include "I Love Rock N' Roll" and "Crimson and Clover," she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine top 40 singles. Night Ranger earned acclaim with a string of best-selling albums. The band was also one of the first big video bands on MTV.

Tru TV's Impractical Jokers are performing a brand new live show consisting of unseen videos, storytelling, and stand-up comedy on November 17. Tickets are now on sale for this show.

Head to soaringeaglecasino.com for a complete list of concerts coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. All of these shows have tickets available at etix.com.

Just a reminder, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort offers players club members rates. If you're a Classic Club Member, you can get a standard room starting at just $114 a night. Of course with each membership level it just keeps getting better. If you're a Diamond Club Member, you can get a standard room starting at $74 per night.

For complete details on these memberships, just give them a call at 1-877-2EAGLE2.