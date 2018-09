Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Brad Bass tossed 7 shutout innings, striking out 7 as the Whitecaps topped the Loons 6-0 in game 1 of their best-of-3 series Wednesday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Catcher Chris Proctor delivered a 3-run double in the in the bottom of the 6th inning, Brady Plicelli was 2-4 with a pair of runs scored.

West Michigan can sweep the series with a win Thursday night in Midland, a Loons win would force a decisive game 3 Friday night also in Midland.