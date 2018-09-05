BBB warns of fake check scam, a ‘growing’ problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- When Mary Thompson filled out a questionnaire for Publisher's Clearinghouse, she didn't expect to win a quarter million dollars. She and her husband said it sounded to good to be true.

"About a week-and-a-half, two weeks ago we got a letter in the mail with a check for $5,993," Bill Thompson, Mary's husband said.

The couple knew better than to cash it. First, they took the letter (supposedly from Publisher's Clearing House) and the questionable check straight to the bank to show the bank officer.

"The check looked good. The letter looked bad," Thompson stated.

The letter is filled with all kinds of spelling errors and lists a phone number to call for instructions on how to claim all $250,000.

"We don't know what they wanted us to do because we didn't call the number," Thompson said.

The Better Business Bureau said the culprits behind these fake checks want you to deposit them and then wire a portion of the funds back to the culprit because of so-called fees. The culprit claims to represent a legitimate entity.

Terry Glenn, the BBB's Director of Operations said, "Usually, it's a real company, the routing number, the account number actually goes to that company. Often times, the signature is a person at that company. The scammer just stole that companies information and recreated a real check."

She said under no circumstance will a company send you a check to cash or deposit and then ask you to send money back. Even if money is credited to your account, know that the funds will bounce and you'll be on the hook for the fees.

"A lot of these scams are now coming on social media. They're texts, they're on craigslist, they're on Linkedin, they're on online job boards," Glenn said those target younger victims.

"And then the ones that come through the mail like the sweepstakes check, those typically come through the mail, and usually find older people are susceptible," she said.

Even if all of this seems like a no-brainer, the BBB suggests you tell your friends and loved ones just in case. If you do fall victim, you can file a complaint with the BBB.