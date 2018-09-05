Beach Hazards statement issued for Wednesday

Posted 9:05 AM, September 5, 2018, by

LAKE MICHIGAN – While it may be one of the last really hot days of the season, Lake Michigan is not cooperating for those who might want to go take a dip in the big lake.

A Beach Hazards Advisory has been posted through Wednesday for high waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions for Berrien, Ottawa, Muskegon and Oceana Counties.  Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

South winds are building waves of four to six feet and will continue through the day. A cold front comes through tonight, bringing calmer, and cooler, conditions.

Click here for the latest forecasts.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s