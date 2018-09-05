Beach Hazards statement issued for Wednesday

LAKE MICHIGAN – While it may be one of the last really hot days of the season, Lake Michigan is not cooperating for those who might want to go take a dip in the big lake.

A Beach Hazards Advisory has been posted through Wednesday for high waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions for Berrien, Ottawa, Muskegon and Oceana Counties. Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

South winds are building waves of four to six feet and will continue through the day. A cold front comes through tonight, bringing calmer, and cooler, conditions.

