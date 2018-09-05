Eat healthy with Dr. Bitner’s Farmer’s Market Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite that summer is almost over, farmer's markets are still overflowing with all sorts of great choices. The real questions is now that it's the end of the season, how do you know which produce is good, and what to do with it once you buy it?

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner came by the show to teach us how to make a Farmer's Market Salad.

Ingredients:

Lettuces of choice, washed and chilled

Radishes

Green beans: blanched

Carrots: blanched

Small colored potatoes: purple, white: boiled and then dressed with olive oil, chicken broth and white wine when hot, covered to steam

Cherry tomatoes

Dressing: 1 cup Olive Oil 1/3 cup White wine vinegar 2 T warm chicken broth 2 T white wine 1 T lemon juice 2 T diced shallots 2 T diced garlic 2 T capers Salt and pepper

Canned albacore tuna

Hard-boiled eggs (optional)

White anchovies (optional)

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.