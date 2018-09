× Fire damages Allendale Twp. mobile home

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a fire Wednesday at an Allendale Township mobile home.

The fire was reported just after 4:10 p.m. at the home along Boyne Boulevard at Allendale Meadows. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says everyone made it out of the home safely.

Officials from Allendale and Blendon townships and Marne responded to the fire.