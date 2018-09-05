× Gunpoint robbery in Kalamazoo; police have suspects’ descriptions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle following an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:09 p.m., in the 4500 block of Forest Hills Lane.

The DPS says in a news release a 56-year-old victim told them he was in the parking lot of the Forest Hills Townhomes complex, when he was approached at gunpoint by a man. Police say the victim was robbed of cash and other personal items by the suspect, who then jumped in a getaway vehicle driven by a woman. They left the complex, but not before descriptions and vehicle information were obtained, per investigators:

wearing a blue Yankees baseball hat, dark colored t-shirt, shorts and had tattoos on his left arm. Suspect #2: African American female in her mid to late twenties, long black braided hair

with burgundy tint.

Suspect Vehicle: Older boxy style four door passenger car grey in color.

Anyone with more information about the crime should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at (269)-337-8139, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.