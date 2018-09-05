Heal chronic pain for good with help from Total Health Chiropractic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It may start with applying ice or heat and go all the way up to addictive medications or even surgery. Those living with chronic neck and back pain try all sorts of treatments to get rid of the debilitating pain and discomfort they feel every day.

Dr. Miller from Total Health Chiropractic stopped by the Morning Mix to offer hope to people suffering, and talk about the groundbreaking new treatment procedures offered by the DRX9000.

The DRX is a True-Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression program. The machine helps patients achieve chronic neck and bakc pain relief while being non-invasive, not involving drugs, no downtime, and a high treatment success rate.

With the DRX program, people can stop suffering from:

Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs

Weakness in Arms/Legs

Difficulty standing/walking

Hip Pain

Chronic Pain

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic wants to make you feel better again! Call (616)-828-0861 to see if you qualify for non-invasive pain relief. The first 10 callers will get a $54 neck and back pain consultation and examination (a $240 value.)

For more information, visit thchiro.com.