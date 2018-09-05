Man arrested after driving truck into Fox TV station in Dallas

DALLAS, TX. (FOX4) – A man was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing a truck into the side of the FOX4 building in downtown Dallas.

The man, after repeatedly crashing his vehicle into a side of the building with floor to ceiling windows, got out of his vehicle and began ranting.

FOX4 photojournalists were able to film him placing numerous boxes next to a side door filled with stacks of paper. The papers were also strewn across the sidewalk and street adjacent to the building.

The man also left behind a suspicious bag. Dallas police were investigating to ensure there was nothing dangerous inside the bag.

Most of the personnel inside the building were evacuated by police, while a handful of employees remained in a secure part of the building to keep the station on air during GoodDay.

Very unsettling waking up to this. Thank God no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/HPFxEDi2Nc — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) September 5, 2018

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018