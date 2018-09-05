Man suffers head injury falling from ATV

FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Riverdale, Michigan man was suffered a head injury when he fell out of the back of all all-terrain vehicle in Montcalm County on Tuesday.

The Montcalm County Sheriff says the accident happened about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas Road and Willard Road.

According to deputies, a 74-year-old Riverdale man was driving the 2015 Polaris Ranger north on Douglas Road and made a left turn onto westbound Willard Road. A 61-year-old Riverdale man who was riding in the cargo area of the vehicle, sitting on a kitchen chair, fell out of the Ranger and hit his head on the pavement. He was flown to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids by Aeromed for treatment for his head injury. He is currently in stable condition and is expected to be released from the hospital.

The driver and another man in the passenger seat were not hurt. They were both wearing seat belts.

Deputies say that speed does not appear to be a factor in the incident, but poor judgements were.