Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 5

1. Fair season is definitely not over yet! A few days from now, the annual Allegan County Fair fires up.

The fair starts on Friday and runs through Saturday, September 15. There will be a ton of rides for the kids, good food, and a special performance from the band "Five Seconds of Summer." The a capella group "Pentatonix" also expected to perform.

There will also be a demolition derby, a rodeo, and a parade.

2. The Wine and Harvest Festival in Paw Paw starts this Friday.

New this year will be the Grape Lake Kayak Race, and the Win and Harvest Tri-Athlon.

Of course there will be the usual wine and beer tasting along with the Grape Stomp and Parade.

A full schedule can be found at wineandharvestfestival.com.

3. Frederik Meijer Gardens is already getting in the Fall spirit, and it doesn't have anything to do with pumpkin spice flavored drinks. Mums and other fall horticulture is coming to the gardens at The Chrysanthemums and More Exhibit, opening September 21.

It's the largest exhibit of its kind in Michigan with chrysanthemums of all shapes and sizes. New this year ,the exhibit will feature flowers, gourds, and pumpkins from local growers.

The garden will also celebrate Mum Day on October 14, which will give visitors a chance to take a walking tour.

The exhibit runs through October 28.

4. Merriam Webster just added more than 840 new words to the dictionary.

"Flight" got a new definition, to describe the small tastings of beer or wine offered in many bars.

"GOAT," the abbreviation for "the greatest of all time" also made it onto the list.

Other entries include "Bougie," which refers to a concern for wealth and material possessions, as well as "Adorbs" for adorable, and "Rando," which refers to a random person.

5. Words can almost not describe how sweet this is! Two jet suit pilots grab new records at a show in England, and one making a big splash.

One pilot, set a speed record after flying at about 46 miles per hour, and the other set a mark for the longest distance in a jet suit at almost nine-tenths of a mile.

The pilots say their company, Gravity Industries, is pushing the boundaries of what jet suit technology can achieve.